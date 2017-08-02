James Wenger, Assistant Chief for the Area Support Group – Kuwait joint emergency service station, (left), shows James Lyndsey, an Explosives Safety Specialist with the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center, (right), documents and maps during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 10:02
|Photo ID:
|3158371
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-BG398-001
|Resolution:
|5260x3507
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT