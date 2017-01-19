Rick Gravely, the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) deputy safety director, (right), talks about the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review timeline in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 20, 2017. The review, conducted by the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center, will carry out evaluations against a recognized standard, provide solutions to resolve issues or problems, teach and enhance knowledge base and to emphasize the fact that the reviews are not punitive in nature. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 10:02
|Photo ID:
|3158354
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-BG398-002
|Resolution:
|4156x3117
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
