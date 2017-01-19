Rick Gravely, the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) deputy safety director, (right), talks about the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review timeline in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 20, 2017. The review, conducted by the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center, will carry out evaluations against a recognized standard, provide solutions to resolve issues or problems, teach and enhance knowledge base and to emphasize the fact that the reviews are not punitive in nature. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:02 Photo ID: 3158354 VIRIN: 170120-A-BG398-002 Resolution: 4156x3117 Size: 7.47 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.