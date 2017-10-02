1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Soldiers and members of the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center review team review the safety procedures of vessel operations during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait, on Feb. 10., 2017 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
