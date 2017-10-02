Staff Sgt. Eugenia Howard, safety noncommissioned officer of the 595th Engineer Brigade, walks through the “Alliance Norfolk” vessel during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait, on Feb. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 10:02
|Photo ID:
|3158387
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-BG398-006
|Resolution:
|3131x4696
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|SHUAIBA PORT, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT