Worldwide Explosives Safety

Staff Sgt. Eugenia Howard, safety noncommissioned officer of the 595th Engineer Brigade, walks through the “Alliance Norfolk” vessel during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait, on Feb. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

