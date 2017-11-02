Worldwide Explosives Safety

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – “This hasn’t happened in four years in Kuwait, we hope it goes seamless and safe,” said the First Team’s deputy safety director.



Mr. Rick Gravely, the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) “First Team” deputy safety director, was in charge of helping to set up and host the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Kuwait. The last review happened in April 2013.



“Even though safety is an additional duty for most Soldiers, we feel it’s our primary duty when it relates to ammunition and explosives,” said Gravely.



The review, conducted by the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center, carried out evaluations against a recognized standard, provided solutions to resolve issues or problems, taught and enhanced knowledge base and emphasized the fact that the reviews were not punitive in nature.



The review team composition included the Logistics Management Specialists, Explosives Safety Professionals and Quality Assurance Specialists (Ammunition Surveillance).



Normal reviews last 1-2 weeks and teams can conduct approximately 26 a year. In between reviews, the teams build site plans or write reports for future visits. The review team has nine functional focus areas and checks for compliance with regulatory guidance from 194 primary elements; including logistics, surveillance and explosives safety.



The purpose of the review is to provide independent assessments of commands, activities and installations. It also identifies local and systemic problems areas, like recommending corrective actions and highlighting successes. The review is essential in advising commanders and installations personnel on developments that may affect the accountability, security, safety and environmental integrity of their ammunition (Class V) missions. Lastly, it is to be a commander’s source for technical assistance.



Major areas of emphasis during this site visit were the Theater Storage Area (TSA) / Ammo Supply Points (ASP), range control / weapon ranges, arms rooms, fire departments, airfields and port operations at Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring and Shauiba Port.



The first day of reviews were conducted at the Camp Arifjan TSA. This location is set far away from the garrison living quarters of base, for they contain all the ammunition and explosives for the area of operations.

“Building and separating ammunition containers is a constant process, new items are in and out of here all the time,” said Ricky Valenzuela, TSA storage supervisor at Camp Arifjan.



The team opened random ammunition containers and compared the Magazine Data Cards (MDCs) to the actual on-hand count of ammunition in the containers. The MDCs are a living document that counts the in and out of stock per ammo pallet.



On the second day, reviews moved to the Camp Arifjan’s fire departments and Camp Buehring’s ASPs. The primary focus of the fire departments were to ensure sure every station had up to date maps, explosives procedures and Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) training.



“Luckily we work near the Department of Logistics and Department of Public Works,” said James Wenger, Assistant Chief for the Area Support Group – Kuwait joint emergency service station. “We are in constant contact with all services around here for the continual change of pace.”



On the last day of the review, the majority of the team went to the 840th Transportation Battalion area of operation at Shuaiba Port. Here, the 840th command team Lt. Col. Jeffrey Wagstaff and Command Sgt. Maj. Stevie Blue, briefed on their safety procedures and let the team have a tour of the “Alliance Norfolk” vessel.



“The 840th conducts many safety stand-downs to help educate our Soldiers and staff,” said Wagstaff. “Since my tenure, we haven’t had any accidents.”



“This was a great collaboration effort between 1st TSC Soldiers and DA civilians,” said Brig. Gen. Robert D. Harter, deputy commanding general of the 1st TSC / commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary).



The 1st TSC mission is to provide logistics support throughout the USCENTCOM area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:02 Story ID: 223291 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.