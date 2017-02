Adler Scott, 3rd Mate of the “Alliance Norfolk” vessel, (right), talks about safety procedures and vessel capabilities during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait, on Feb. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:02 Photo ID: 3158389 VIRIN: 170210-A-BG398-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.99 MB Location: SHUAIBA PORT, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.