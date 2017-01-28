99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

170130-F-WU507-031: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, provides passports and customs documents to an airport official at Liberia Airport, Costa Rica, Jan. 28, 2017. FAs are selectively manned and hired from any enlisted Air Force Specialty Code to become safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

