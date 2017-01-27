99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

170130-F-WU507-015: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, chops vegetables in a tiny kitchen in the rear of a C-20B, as the aircraft cruises at about 40,000 feet while flying between Tallahassee, Florida, and Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are often praised for their culinary artistry and the uniqueness of preparing full meals while crossing the nation or oceans; however, foremost they are safety experts, and are responsible for the safe and confortable airlift of America’s most senior leaders anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

