    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 5 of 11]

    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170130-F-WU507-015: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, chops vegetables in a tiny kitchen in the rear of a C-20B, as the aircraft cruises at about 40,000 feet while flying between Tallahassee, Florida, and Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are often praised for their culinary artistry and the uniqueness of preparing full meals while crossing the nation or oceans; however, foremost they are safety experts, and are responsible for the safe and confortable airlift of America’s most senior leaders anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:27
    Photo ID: 3151267
    VIRIN: 170130-F-WU507-015
    Resolution: 4596x4463
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    recruiting
    Flight Engineer
    FA
    G3
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    flight attendant
    Gulfstream
    G5
    C-20B
    SAM Fox
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C-37A
    C-37B
    G550

