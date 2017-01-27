170130-F-WU507-008: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, points out the emergency exits during a C-20B pre-flight safety brief at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are often praised for their culinary artistry and the uniqueness of preparing full meals while crossing the nation or oceans; however, foremost they are safety experts, and even though she is briefing two mission-essential personnel, Murphy ensures the MEPs receive a full brief prior to taking off for a mission to Panama City, Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission, by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.