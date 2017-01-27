99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

170130-F-WU507-017: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, prepares scallops in the rear of a C-20B, as the aircraft cruises at about 40,000 feet while flying between Tallahassee, Florida, and Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists, often preparing meals from scratch, while ensuring the safety of the crew and passengers at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US