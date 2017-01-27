(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 7 of 11]

    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170130-F-WU507-014: Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Schook, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, passes a friendly greeting to a flight engineer from her squadron, who is performing a pre-flight walk-around inspection prior to taking off from Panama City, Panama, in a C-20B, Jan. 28, 2017. At a minimum, 99th AS crews consist of two pilots, one communication system operator, one FE and one FA, all of whom are selectively manned and hired because they are the Air Force’s very best in their crafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:27
    Photo ID: 3151263
    VIRIN: 170130-F-WU507-014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    recruiting
    Flight Engineer
    FA
    G3
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    flight attendant
    Gulfstream
    G5
    C-20B
    SAM Fox
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C-37A
    C-37B
    G550

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT