(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected [Image 11 of 11]

    Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170130-F-WU507-002: Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Schook, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, performs a pre-flight safety inspection on a C-20B at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists, often preparing meals from scratch at 30-to-40,000 feet, while ensuring the safety of the crew and passengers at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:27
    Photo ID: 3151256
    VIRIN: 170130-F-WU507-010
    Resolution: 5316x4256
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission
    Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    recruiting
    Flight Engineer
    FA
    G3
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    flight attendant
    Gulfstream
    G5
    C-20B
    SAM Fox
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C-37A
    C-37B
    G550

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT