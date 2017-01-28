Gulfstream CSOs work tirelessly to keep America's leaders connected

170130-F-WU507-002: Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Schook, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, performs a pre-flight safety inspection on a C-20B at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists, often preparing meals from scratch at 30-to-40,000 feet, while ensuring the safety of the crew and passengers at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

