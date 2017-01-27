99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission

170130-F-WU507-009: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, displays a special salad she created in the theme of Valentines Day, during a flight from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2017. The mission was an off-station trainer, which is opportune for pilots to fine-tune their approaches and landings, perfect for communications systems operators to upgrade or gain certifications; and also the prime time for FAs to test or master culinary ideas they’ve spent hours of their own time inventing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

