170130-F-WU507-018: Staff Sgt. Autumn Murphy, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, prepares scallops, salads and cupcakes from scratch in the rear of a C-20B, as the aircraft cruises at about 40,000 feet while flying between Tallahassee, Florida, and Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are selectively manned and hired from any enlisted Air Force Specialty Code to become safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:27 Photo ID: 3151270 VIRIN: 170130-F-WU507-018 Resolution: 6381x4608 Size: 5.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.