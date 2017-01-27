170130-F-WU507-002: Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Schook, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, performs a pre-flight safety inspection on a C-20B at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2017. FAs are safety experts, customs specialists and culinary artists, often preparing meals from scratch at 30-to-40,000 feet, while ensuring the safety of the crew and passengers at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 20:27
|Photo ID:
|3151259
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-WU507-002
|Resolution:
|6374x4249
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants perform unique, solo, selectively-manned Gulfstream mission [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT