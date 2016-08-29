(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NFO Ace Speaks at NAWCWD [Image 5 of 18]

    NFO Ace Speaks at NAWCWD

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    160829-N-UG232-027 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2016) - CDR (Ret.) Bill Driscoll speaks to a group of Naval Warfare Center Weapons Division employees about air combat, including his own experience in becoming the only Vietnam War Naval Flight Officer "Ace." The presentation gave the employees of NAWCWD insight to air combat to help them better design and test products for Navy aircrews. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3134141
    VIRIN: 160829-N-UG232-027
    Resolution: 3745x2493
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFO Ace Speaks at NAWCWD [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NAWCWD Holds Employee Fair
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    High School Students Visit NAWCWD
    NFO Ace Speaks at NAWCWD
    Coast Guard Air Ops
    Coast Guard Air Ops
    Coast Guard Air Ops
    NAWCWD Clean Monuments
    NAWCWD Clean Monuments
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Children Visit VX-30
    Last Operational EA-6B with last commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ace
    Vietnam War
    air combat
    Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    NBVC
    NAWCWD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
    Weapons Development
    Bill Driscoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT