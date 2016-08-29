160829-N-UG232-027 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2016) - CDR (Ret.) Bill Driscoll speaks to a group of Naval Warfare Center Weapons Division employees about air combat, including his own experience in becoming the only Vietnam War Naval Flight Officer "Ace." The presentation gave the employees of NAWCWD insight to air combat to help them better design and test products for Navy aircrews. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

Date Taken: 08.29.2016
This work, NFO Ace Speaks at NAWCWD [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.