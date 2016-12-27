161228-N-UG232-00211 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - Aviation Survival Technician 3rd Class Richard Hoefle speaks to the pilot beside their HH-65 Dolphin at Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu on board Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu. NBVC Point Mugu also supports operations of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:20 Photo ID: 3134135 VIRIN: 161114-N-UG232-0221 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Ops [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.