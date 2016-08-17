160719-N-UG232-181 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 19, 2016) - Sailors from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron THREE ZERO pose in front of a P-3 Orion with staff and children from Hope's Haven. The group visited the plane on board Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif. as part of a tour of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Development in conjunction with Hope's Haven, a charity that works with ill children. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 18:20
|Photo ID:
|3134111
|VIRIN:
|160819-N-UG232-181
|Resolution:
|4742x3156
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Children Visit VX-30 [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT