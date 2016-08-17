Children Visit VX-30

160819-N-UG232-086 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 19, 2016) - Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class (NAC/AW) Zack Trudell helps Sagen Beltowski put on a safety strap on board Air Test and Evaluation Squadron THREE ZERO's C-130 Hercules aircraft. Sagen visited the plane on board Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif. as part of a tour of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division conjunction with Hope's Haven, a charity that works with ill children. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

