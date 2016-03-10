161003-N-UG232-295 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - Nhat Tran reacts after wearing virtual reality goggles used for mission planning during Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Development's "We are NAWCWD" event on board Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:21 Photo ID: 3134162 VIRIN: 161003-N-UG232-295 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAWCWD Holds Employee Fair [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.