NAWCWD Clean Monuments

160929-N-UG232-421 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Crouch with Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, Point Mugu Detachment sprays down an F-14 Tomcat on display at Missile Park on board Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu. FRC SW is part of Naval Air Systems Command, as is Naval AIr Warfare Center Weapons Development. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

