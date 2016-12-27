(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Air Ops [Image 6 of 18]

    Coast Guard Air Ops

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    161228-N-UG232-0344 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class Travis Peck rinses off a HH-65 Dolphin from the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base on board Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu. NBVC Point Mugu also supports operations of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3134138
    VIRIN: 161114-N-UG232-0344
    Resolution: 3947x2627
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Ops [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    HH-65
    Coast Guard
    Dolphin
    NAVAIR
    Naval Air Systems Command
    Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    NBVC
    NAWCWD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
    Forward Operating Base Point Mugu

