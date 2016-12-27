Coast Guard Air Ops

161228-N-UG232-0344 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class Travis Peck rinses off a HH-65 Dolphin from the Coast Guard Forward Operating Base on board Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu. NBVC Point Mugu also supports operations of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

