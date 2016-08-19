(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children Visit VX-30 [Image 16 of 18]

    Children Visit VX-30

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    160819-N-UG232-032 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 19, 2016) - Children and their parents wait to board an Air Test and Evaluation Squadron THREE ZERO's C-130 hercules aircraft. The group visited the plane on board Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif. as part of a tour of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in conjunction with Hope's Haven, a charity that works with ill children. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:20
    Photo ID: 3134094
    VIRIN: 160819-N-UG232-032
    Resolution: 2631x3702
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children Visit VX-30 [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    P-3
    UAV
    Community Relations
    C-130
    Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu
    NBVC
    NAWCWD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
    Integrator
    VX-30
    Weapons Development
    Hope's Haven

