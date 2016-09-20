(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    High School Students Visit NAWCWD [Image 4 of 18]

    High School Students Visit NAWCWD

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    161212-N-UG232-0094 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Electronics Engineer Oscar Olivos speaks to students from Channel Islands High School. The visit was part of an effort to encourage children to pursue education in science, technology, engineering, and math. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3134144
    VIRIN: 161212-N-UG232-0094
    Resolution: 3059x4596
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High School Students Visit NAWCWD [Image 1 of 18], by PO1 Martin Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

