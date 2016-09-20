High School Students Visit NAWCWD

161212-N-UG232-0094 NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, Calif. - The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Electronics Engineer Oscar Olivos speaks to students from Channel Islands High School. The visit was part of an effort to encourage children to pursue education in science, technology, engineering, and math. NAWCWD, which has facilities in China Lake and Point Mugu, Calif., executes full-spectrum weapons and warfare systems research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation and is a leader in providing innovative, integrated and dominant warfighting effects for our naval, joint and coalition forces. (Navy photo by Martin Wright)

