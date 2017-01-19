U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Cruz, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, inspects a training missile for damage during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Airmen from the 43rd AMU and 95th AMU were evaluated on their ability to load multiple weapon systems in a timely, safe and reliable manner under 90 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:12 Photo ID: 3121138 VIRIN: 170120-F-GA320-2042 Resolution: 4556x3093 Size: 968.61 KB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.