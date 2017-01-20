U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent A. Miller, Staff Sgt. Michael A. Avalos and Senior Airman Jack T. Crane from the 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, carry a training missile to manually load into an F-22 Raptor during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. The teams of Airmen completed uniform inspections, a knowledge test and a 90 minute loading evaluation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)
This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness
