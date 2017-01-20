U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Cruz, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technician, inspects a weapons load at the beginning of the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2016. Cruz competed along with 12 other Airmen from the 43rd AMU and the 95th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

