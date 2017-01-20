(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 9 of 9]

    Load Crew of the Year competition

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Cruz, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technician, inspects a weapons load at the beginning of the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2016. Cruz competed along with 12 other Airmen from the 43rd AMU and the 95th AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3121121
    VIRIN: 170120-F-GA320-1099
    Resolution: 4292x2956
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT