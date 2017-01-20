U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to load a training missile into an F-22 Raptor during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Evaluation team members graded the teams of Airmen on timeliness, safety and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3121133
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-GA320-1912
|Resolution:
|4448x3064
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness
