U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit carry a training missile to manually load into an F-22 Raptor during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Twelve Airmen from the 43rd AMU and the 95th AMU competed against each other in four teams of three for the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)
This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness
