Load Crew of the Year competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael A. Avalos, 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, raises his hands from the steering wheel of a munitions transportation vehicle to allow Staff Sgt. Vincent A. Miller, 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, to make adjustments to a loading arm at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. The Airmen were evaluated on their ability to load weapon systems into an F-22 Raptor in a timely, safe and reliable manner under 90 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

