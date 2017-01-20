(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Holmes, Senior Airman Michael B. Cheek and Airman 1st Class Elijah Cruz, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technicians remove a training missile from a holding platform to manually load into an F-22 Raptor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. The load crew was the first of four teams to compete for the 2016 Load Crew of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3121124
    VIRIN: 170120-F-GA320-1135
    Resolution: 3753x2776
    Size: 916.39 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness

    Air Combat Command
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    325th Fighter Wing

