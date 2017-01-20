Load Crew of the Year competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Holmes, Senior Airman Michael B. Cheek and Airman 1st Class Elijah Cruz, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technicians remove a training missile from a holding platform to manually load into an F-22 Raptor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. The load crew was the first of four teams to compete for the 2016 Load Crew of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

