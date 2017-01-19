U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael B. Cheek, 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, inspects the weapons bay of an F-22 Raptor during the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Airmen from the 43rd AMU and the 95th AMU were evaluated on dress and appearance, technical knowledge and a timed 90 minute weapons load. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)
|01.19.2017
|01.24.2017 17:12
|3121135
|170120-F-GA320-1963
|5452x3836
|1.63 MB
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness
