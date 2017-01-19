(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9]

    Load Crew of the Year competition

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Harold J. Gross III, 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, receives a briefing from evaluators before the start of the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Gross also competed for the Jammer Driver of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3121140
    VIRIN: 170120-F-GA320-2295
    Resolution: 4016x5020
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition
    Load Crew of the Year competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT