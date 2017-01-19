U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Harold J. Gross III, 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems technician, receives a briefing from evaluators before the start of the Load Crew of the Year competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 20, 2017. Gross also competed for the Jammer Driver of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3121140
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-GA320-2295
|Resolution:
|4016x5020
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Load Crew of the Year competition [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tyndall AFB load crew competition promotes mission readiness
