13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

Tech. Sgt. Geofrey Erese, Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment non-commission officer-in-charge, unchains a hard-sided shelter shortly after arriving at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. Erese is a Hawaii Air National Guardsman deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the U.S. and Philippine Air Forces. The SMEE focuses on the employment of a ground-based commercial satellite imaging system, called Eagle Vision, as part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
