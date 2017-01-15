(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Geofrey Erese, Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment non-commission officer-in-charge, unchains a hard-sided shelter shortly after arriving at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. Erese is a Hawaii Air National Guardsman deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the U.S. and Philippine Air Forces. The SMEE focuses on the employment of a ground-based commercial satellite imaging system, called Eagle Vision, as part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
