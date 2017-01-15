A joint team of U.S. Airmen and Soldiers attach an interior liner to a Base-X Shelter, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. The shelter will house an Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment. Eagle Vision is a ground-based commercial satellite imagery system. While in the Philippines, the team of U.S. service members will exchange ideas and experiences with their Philippine allies on how the Eagle Vision system can enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 19:52
|Photo ID:
|3106147
|VIRIN:
|170115-F-JU830-010
|Resolution:
|3697x2642
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
