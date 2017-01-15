13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin (left), Tech. Sgt. Kyle Kikuchi (center) and Staff Sgt. Joel Fernandez (right), level a downlink antenna, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Martin, Kikuchi and Fernandez are Eagle Vision team members who are deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange mission. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

