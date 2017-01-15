(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin (left), Tech. Sgt. Kyle Kikuchi (center) and Staff Sgt. Joel Fernandez (right), level a downlink antenna, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Martin, Kikuchi and Fernandez are Eagle Vision team members who are deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange mission. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:53
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

