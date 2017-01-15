U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment non-commission officer-in-charg with the Hawaii Air National Guard, levels an expandable, two-sided, tactical shelter's support leg while setting up the Eagle Vision work site, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Martin is a member of a 15-person team deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:52 Photo ID: 3106150 VIRIN: 170115-F-JU830-015 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 5.78 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.