    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 11 of 15]

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment non-commission officer-in-charg with the Hawaii Air National Guard, levels an expandable, two-sided, tactical shelter's support leg while setting up the Eagle Vision work site, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Martin is a member of a 15-person team deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:52
    Photo ID: 3106150
    VIRIN: 170115-F-JU830-015
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    exchange
    HA/DR
    HIANG
    SMEE
    Hawaii
    Philippines
    partnership
    Eagle Vision
    EV

