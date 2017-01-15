13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kerrie Morris, loadmaster, guides a Filipino forklift operator while unloading a C-17 Globemaster III after arriving at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. The aircraft transported a team of U.S. Airmen and Soldiers and a ground-based commercial satellite imagery system known as Eagle Vision. While in the Philippines, the U.S. servicemembers will share experiences with their Philippine Air Force allies in using Eagle Vision and satellite imagery as a tool for enhancing their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

