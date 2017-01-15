(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 8 of 15]

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Kikuchi, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment operator, levels the leg of a downlink antenna, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Kikuchi and approximately 15 other U.S. Airmen and Soldiers deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The two-week long SMEE will concentrate on how Eagle Vision and satellite imagery can enhance the two nation's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:51
    Photo ID: 3106159
    VIRIN: 170115-F-JU830-009
    Resolution: 3870x2764
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    TAGS

    exchange
    HA/DR
    HIANG
    SMEE
    Hawaii
    Philippines
    partnership
    Eagle Vision
    EV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT