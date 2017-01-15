Tech. Sgt. Kyle Kikuchi, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment operator, levels the leg of a downlink antenna, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2017. Kikuchi and approximately 15 other U.S. Airmen and Soldiers deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The two-week long SMEE will concentrate on how Eagle Vision and satellite imagery can enhance the two nation's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 19:51
|Photo ID:
|3106159
|VIRIN:
|170115-F-JU830-009
|Resolution:
|3870x2764
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
LEAVE A COMMENT