13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jay Munechika, Eagle Vision 5 officer-in-charge, pushes a pallet while unloading cargo after arriving at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. The cargo contains the components of ground-based commercial satellite imagery system named Eagle Vision. Munechika and approximately 15 other U.S. Airmen and Soldiers deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The two-week long SMEE will concentrate on how Eagle Vision, and satellite imagery, can enhance the two nation's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

