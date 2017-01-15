(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 14 of 15]

    13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is unloaded at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. The aircraft transported a team of U.S. Airmen and Soldiers and a ground-based satellite imagery system known as Eagle Vision. While in the Philippines, the U.S. will train with their Philippine Air Force allies to use Eagle Vision and satellite imagery as a tool for enhancing their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:53
    Photo ID: 3106141
    VIRIN: 170115-F-JU830-002
    Resolution: 2832x3965
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    exchange
    HA/DR
    HIANG
    SMEE
    Hawaii
    Philippines
    partnership
    Eagle Vision
    EV

