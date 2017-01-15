A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is unloaded at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. The aircraft transported a team of U.S. Airmen and Soldiers and a ground-based satellite imagery system known as Eagle Vision. While in the Philippines, the U.S. will train with their Philippine Air Force allies to use Eagle Vision and satellite imagery as a tool for enhancing their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|01.15.2017
|01.18.2017 19:53
|3106141
|170115-F-JU830-002
|2832x3965
|3.96 MB
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|0
|0
|0
This work, 13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
