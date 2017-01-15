A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft sits parked on the flightline at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2017. The aircraft transported a team of U.S. Airmen and Soldiers and a ground-based satellite imagery system known as Eagle Vision. While in the Philippines, the U.S. servicemembers will share experiences with their Philippine Air Force allies in using Eagle Vision and satellite imagery as a tool for enhancing their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
13 EAS arrives in the Philippines, sets up Eagle Vision for bilateral exchanges
