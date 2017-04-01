After packing a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute, Spc. Elisha Gillis, a parachute rigger assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, measures the pull handle tension at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 20:44 Photo ID: 3089157 VIRIN: 170104-F-YH552-039 Resolution: 3827x5740 Size: 5.16 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: GARY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.