Staff Sgt. Nicholas Runyan, right, observes as Spc. Elisha Gillis packs a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Runyan and Gillis, assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, are natives of Hinesville, Ga. and Gary, Ind., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 20:44
|Photo ID:
|3089151
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-YH552-035
|Resolution:
|5271x3514
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|GARY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
