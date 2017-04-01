Staff Sgt. Nicholas Runyan, right, observes as Spc. Elisha Gillis packs a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Runyan and Gillis, assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, are natives of Hinesville, Ga. and Gary, Ind., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 20:44 Photo ID: 3089151 VIRIN: 170104-F-YH552-035 Resolution: 5271x3514 Size: 4.85 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: GARY, IN, US Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.