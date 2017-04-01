Staff Sgt. Nicholas Runyan, right, and Spc. Robert Walls, parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, inspect a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute during packing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Runyan and Walls are natives of Hinesville and Sandersville, Ga., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.