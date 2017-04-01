Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping

Spc. Robert Walls, foreground, and Pfc. Daylon Tittle, parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, pack T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachutes at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. USARAK is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. Walls and Tittle are natives of Sandersville, Ga. and Moreno Valley, Calif., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

