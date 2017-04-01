Pfc. Daylon Tittle, a parachute rigger assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, packs a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Tittle is a native of Moreno Valley, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3089123
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-YH552-002
|Resolution:
|5443x3629
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
