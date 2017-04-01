Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Runyan, left, and Spc. Robert Walls, parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster, Company 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, inspect and pack a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. USARAK is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. Runyan and Walls are natives of Hinesville and Sandersville, Ga., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

