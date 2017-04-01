(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping

    Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Spc. Robert Walls, a parachute rigger assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, packs a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Walls is a native of Sandersville, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    parachute rigger
    U.S. Army Alaska
    T-11 advanced tactical parachute

