Parachute riggers assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, pack T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachutes at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. USARAK is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
01.04.2017
01.07.2017
|3089135
|170104-F-YH552-024
|5535x3690
|5.11 MB
|Location:
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping [Image 1 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
